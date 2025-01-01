Menu
Welcoming our fully maintained 2019 Infiniti QX50 2.0T Essential AWD in Lunar White over Black Leather Interior.

This QX50 comes with BRAND NEW TIRES installed and Service Records of services performed at local Infiniti Dealership

This QX50 has had all of its exterior surfaces decontaminated and interior surfaces cleansed and conditioned to the highest level via our in house Serpa Detailing Department. Additionally, this vehicle has gone through our 90 point mechanical inspection and fully reconditioned using OEM parts, making it Serpa Certified.

Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Ceramic Pro Coating Available In House on All Vehicles

The Serpa Automotive Boutique provides the ultimate in luxury brand experience: saving precious time in your vehicle purchase. The Boutique specializes in hard-to-find, in-demand pre-owned luxury marques and rare models. Our motto is: Any car, Anytime, Anywhere. Without leaving home or office, we locate any vehicle, new or pre-owned, and arrange for its purchase and direct delivery to your home or business. With over two decades in the automotive industry, the Serpa family has developed a reputation for the very best customer service, and unequaled contacts to provide that special vehicle youve been seeking.

*Please note, vehicle comes with one key

56,356 KM

$24,995

Location

Serpa Automotive Boutique

15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-7377

VIN 3PCAJ5M32KF127842

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,356 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming our fully maintained 2019 Infiniti QX50 2.0T Essential AWD in Lunar White over Black Leather Interior.

This QX50 comes with BRAND NEW TIRES installed and Service Records of services performed at local Infiniti Dealership

This QX50 has had all of its exterior surfaces decontaminated and interior surfaces cleansed and conditioned to the highest level via our in house Serpa Detailing Department. Additionally, this vehicle has gone through our 90 point mechanical inspection and fully reconditioned using OEM parts, making it Serpa Certified.

Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Ceramic Pro Coating Available In House on All Vehicles

The Serpa Automotive Boutique provides the ultimate in luxury brand experience: saving precious time in your vehicle purchase. The Boutique specializes in hard-to-find, in-demand pre-owned luxury marques and rare models. Our motto is: Any car, Anytime, Anywhere. Without leaving home or office, we locate any vehicle, new or pre-owned, and arrange for its purchase and direct delivery to your home or business. With over two decades in the automotive industry, the Serpa family has developed a reputation for the very best customer service, and unequaled contacts to provide that special vehicle youve been seeking.

At Serpa Automotive we understand that everyones financial situation is different, we cater to your specific needs and provide options that fit your individual credit situation. Speak to one of our financial specialists and find out how we can assist you with our easy one stop financing. A Minimum Finance cost of $695 is applicable on all finance deals. Costs may be increased due to terms of the transaction. All 3rd party purchases are subject to a minimum cost of $995 *Note: Model codes shown may be in error due to online decoding clerical errors.

*Please note, vehicle comes with one key

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

