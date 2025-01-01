$24,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Infiniti QX50
2019 Infiniti QX50
Location
Serpa Automotive Boutique
15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4
905-841-7377
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,356KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3PCAJ5M32KF127842
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming our fully maintained 2019 Infiniti QX50 2.0T Essential AWD in Lunar White over Black Leather Interior.
This QX50 comes with BRAND NEW TIRES installed and Service Records of services performed at local Infiniti Dealership
This QX50 has had all of its exterior surfaces decontaminated and interior surfaces cleansed and conditioned to the highest level via our in house Serpa Detailing Department. Additionally, this vehicle has gone through our 90 point mechanical inspection and fully reconditioned using OEM parts, making it Serpa Certified.
Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Ceramic Pro Coating Available In House on All Vehicles
The Serpa Automotive Boutique provides the ultimate in luxury brand experience: saving precious time in your vehicle purchase. The Boutique specializes in hard-to-find, in-demand pre-owned luxury marques and rare models. Our motto is: Any car, Anytime, Anywhere. Without leaving home or office, we locate any vehicle, new or pre-owned, and arrange for its purchase and direct delivery to your home or business. With over two decades in the automotive industry, the Serpa family has developed a reputation for the very best customer service, and unequaled contacts to provide that special vehicle youve been seeking.
At Serpa Automotive we understand that everyones financial situation is different, we cater to your specific needs and provide options that fit your individual credit situation. Speak to one of our financial specialists and find out how we can assist you with our easy one stop financing. A Minimum Finance cost of $695 is applicable on all finance deals. Costs may be increased due to terms of the transaction. All 3rd party purchases are subject to a minimum cost of $995 *Note: Model codes shown may be in error due to online decoding clerical errors.
*Please note, vehicle comes with one key
This QX50 comes with BRAND NEW TIRES installed and Service Records of services performed at local Infiniti Dealership
This QX50 has had all of its exterior surfaces decontaminated and interior surfaces cleansed and conditioned to the highest level via our in house Serpa Detailing Department. Additionally, this vehicle has gone through our 90 point mechanical inspection and fully reconditioned using OEM parts, making it Serpa Certified.
Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Ceramic Pro Coating Available In House on All Vehicles
The Serpa Automotive Boutique provides the ultimate in luxury brand experience: saving precious time in your vehicle purchase. The Boutique specializes in hard-to-find, in-demand pre-owned luxury marques and rare models. Our motto is: Any car, Anytime, Anywhere. Without leaving home or office, we locate any vehicle, new or pre-owned, and arrange for its purchase and direct delivery to your home or business. With over two decades in the automotive industry, the Serpa family has developed a reputation for the very best customer service, and unequaled contacts to provide that special vehicle youve been seeking.
At Serpa Automotive we understand that everyones financial situation is different, we cater to your specific needs and provide options that fit your individual credit situation. Speak to one of our financial specialists and find out how we can assist you with our easy one stop financing. A Minimum Finance cost of $695 is applicable on all finance deals. Costs may be increased due to terms of the transaction. All 3rd party purchases are subject to a minimum cost of $995 *Note: Model codes shown may be in error due to online decoding clerical errors.
*Please note, vehicle comes with one key
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Serpa Automotive Boutique
2021 MINI 3 Door Cooper S 34,246 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX50 56,356 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Serpa Automotive Boutique
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Serpa Automotive Boutique
15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-841-XXXX(click to show)
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Serpa Automotive Boutique
905-841-7377
2019 Infiniti QX50