2019 Porsche Cayenne

2019 Porsche Cayenne

Location

Serpa Automotive Boutique

15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-7377

$117,936

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,072KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4878408
  • Stock #: C1020
  • VIN: WP1AA2AY9KDA08755
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Premium Plus Package, Metallic Paint, Two-Tone Club Leather, Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss), 21inch RS Spyder Design Wheels Incl. Wheel Arch Extensions, All-Season Tires for 21inch Wheels, Compass Display Incl. Porsche Offroad Precision App, Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package w/ PEF or PFE, Seat Ventilation (Front) w/ PEF, Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe, Smoker Package, ParkAssist (Front & Rear) Incl Surround View, Lane Keep Assist Incl. Traffic Sign Recognition, Head-Up Display, Porsche Crest on Front and Rear Headrests, Carbon Fiber Interior Package, Smartphone Compartment, Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System w/ PEF or PFE, Sport Exhaust System Incl. Tailpipes in Black (High-Gloss)

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

