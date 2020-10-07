2020 Ford Explorer

Trim
Body-coloured door handles
Convenience
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Additional Features
Illuminated locking glove box
Perimeter/approach lights
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Black Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Autolamp Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Rear Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Wheels: 20 Machined-Aluminum -inc: painted pockets
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Leather Heated & Ventilated Sport Captain's Chairs -inc: micro perforation and city silver accent stitching and ST logo memory driver's seat 10-way power driver and passenger seats w/power lumbar and recline
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.