2020 Ford Explorer

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Laminated Glass

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Roof Rack Rails Only

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

KEYPAD

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

8-Way Driver Seat

8-Way Passenger Seat

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors

Back-Up Camera w/Washer

Front Camera w/Washer

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Right Side Camera

Left Side Camera

Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel

Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Black Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Autolamp Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning

Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist

TIRES: P255/55R20 AS BSW

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Rear Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Wheels: 20 Machined-Aluminum -inc: painted pockets

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Leather Heated & Ventilated Sport Captain's Chairs -inc: micro perforation and city silver accent stitching and ST logo memory driver's seat 10-way power driver and passenger seats w/power lumbar and recline

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Black Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints