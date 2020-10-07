2020 Ford Explorer

Body-coloured door handles
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Illuminated locking glove box
Perimeter/approach lights
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Autolamp Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Wheels: 18 5 Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum
Unique Cloth Captain's Chairs -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and recline and 4-way power front passenger seat w/manual recline
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Rear Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 50-50 Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
