2020 Ford Explorer

20,562 KM

Details

$51,888

+ tax & licensing
$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

905-841-0800

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

15815 Yonge St, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-0800

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

20,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6122031
  • Stock #: U5177
  • VIN: 1FMSK8DH5LGA85118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U5177
  • Mileage 20,562 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 FORD EXPLORER 4WD,2.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Front Cupholder
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Roof Rack Rails Only
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
6-Way Passenger Seat
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Autolamp Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Tires: P255/65R18 AS BSW
Wheels: 18 5 Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum
Unique Cloth Captain's Chairs -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and recline and 4-way power front passenger seat w/manual recline
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Rear Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 50-50 Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

