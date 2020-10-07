2020 Ford Explorer

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Front Cupholder

Black rear bumper

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Laminated Glass

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

4 12V DC Power Outlets

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Roof Rack Rails Only

Grille w/Chrome Bar

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

KEYPAD

Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

8-Way Driver Seat

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control

Back-Up Camera w/Washer

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

6-Way Passenger Seat

Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Autolamp Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning

Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist

Tires: P255/65R18 AS BSW

Wheels: 18 5 Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum

Unique Cloth Captain's Chairs -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and recline and 4-way power front passenger seat w/manual recline

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Rear Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Fixed 50-50 Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot

FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft