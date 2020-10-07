Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-350

6 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

905-841-0800

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW

Location

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

15815 Yonge St, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-0800

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6122043
  • Stock #: U5174
  • VIN: 1FT8X3B66LED80518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U5174
  • Mileage 6 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer competitive fina

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

2018 Ford F-150
 87,554 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT
 63,952 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Ranger LAR...
 9,950 KM
$51,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

15815 Yonge St, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

Call Dealer

905-841-XXXX

(click to show)

905-841-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory