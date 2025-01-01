Menu
Welcoming our accident free, fully maintained 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe PDK IN Jet Black Metallic with Black Leather Interior and very well equipped! Deriving from a decades old recipe, the Porsche 911 is famous for its ability to thrill but still be a pleasure to drive daily <BR><BR>This 911 has had all of its exterior surfaces decontaminated and interior surfaces cleansed and conditioned to the highest level via our in house Serpa Detailing Department. Additionally, this vehicle has gone through our 90 point mechanical inspection and fully reconditioned using OEM parts, making it Serpa Certified.<BR><BR>Options list below:<BR><BR>992410 - 911 Carrera 4 Coupe (992)<BR><BR>9VL - BOSE Surround Sound System<BR><BR>4F6 - Porsche Comfort Access<BR><BR>7Y1 - Lane Change Assist (LCA)<BR><BR>0NA - Deletion of Model Designation (0NA)<BR><BR>3FE - Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof<BR><BR>KQ2 - Porsche Logo in Black (High Gloss)<BR><BR>VR4 - SportDesign Side Skirts<BR><BR>2PJ - Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel<BR><BR>4D3 - Seat Ventilation (Front)<BR><BR>FI6 - Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red<BR><BR>Q4Q - Sports Seats Plus (4-Ways)<BR><BR>QE1 - Storage Package<BR><BR>0P9 - Sport Exhaust System Incl. Tailpipes in Black (High-Gloss)<BR><BR>8LH - Sport Chrono Package<BR><BR>G1G - 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)<BR><BR>GH3 - Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+)<BR><BR>1NP - Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest<BR><BR>46K - 20inch/21inch Carrera Classic Wheels<BR><BR><BR>Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Ceramic Pro Coating Available In House on All Vehicles<BR><BR>The Serpa Automotive Boutique provides the ultimate in luxury brand experience: saving precious time in your vehicle purchase. The Boutique specializes in hard-to-find, in-demand pre-owned luxury marques and rare models. Our motto is: Any car, Anytime, Anywhere. Without leaving home or office, we locate any vehicle, new or pre-owned, and arrange for its purchase and direct delivery to your home or business. With over two decades in the automotive industry, the Serpa family has developed a reputation for the very best customer service, and unequaled contacts to provide that special vehicle youve been seeking.<BR><BR>Minimum finance setup cost of $495 on all applicable finance & lease transactions

39,813 KM

$139,995

+ tax & licensing
Serpa Automotive Boutique

15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-7377

Used
39,813KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0AA2A92LS206620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 39,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming our accident free, fully maintained 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe PDK IN Jet Black Metallic with Black Leather Interior and very well equipped! Deriving from a decades old recipe, the Porsche 911 is famous for its ability to thrill but still be a pleasure to drive daily

This 911 has had all of its exterior surfaces decontaminated and interior surfaces cleansed and conditioned to the highest level via our in house Serpa Detailing Department. Additionally, this vehicle has gone through our 90 point mechanical inspection and fully reconditioned using OEM parts, making it Serpa Certified.

Options list below:

992410 - 911 Carrera 4 Coupe (992)

9VL - BOSE Surround Sound System

4F6 - Porsche Comfort Access

7Y1 - Lane Change Assist (LCA)

0NA - Deletion of Model Designation (0NA)

3FE - Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof

KQ2 - Porsche Logo in Black (High Gloss)

VR4 - SportDesign Side Skirts

2PJ - Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel

4D3 - Seat Ventilation (Front)

FI6 - Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red

Q4Q - Sports Seats Plus (4-Ways)

QE1 - Storage Package

0P9 - Sport Exhaust System Incl. Tailpipes in Black (High-Gloss)

8LH - Sport Chrono Package

G1G - 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)

GH3 - Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+)

1NP - Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest

46K - 20inch/21inch Carrera Classic Wheels


Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Ceramic Pro Coating Available In House on All Vehicles

The Serpa Automotive Boutique provides the ultimate in luxury brand experience: saving precious time in your vehicle purchase. The Boutique specializes in hard-to-find, in-demand pre-owned luxury marques and rare models. Our motto is: Any car, Anytime, Anywhere. Without leaving home or office, we locate any vehicle, new or pre-owned, and arrange for its purchase and direct delivery to your home or business. With over two decades in the automotive industry, the Serpa family has developed a reputation for the very best customer service, and unequaled contacts to provide that special vehicle youve been seeking.

Minimum finance setup cost of $495 on all applicable finance & lease transactions

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Serpa Automotive Boutique

Serpa Automotive Boutique

15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

