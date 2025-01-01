$139,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Porsche 911
2020 Porsche 911
Location
Serpa Automotive Boutique
15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4
905-841-7377
$139,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,813KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0AA2A92LS206620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 39,813 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming our accident free, fully maintained 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe PDK IN Jet Black Metallic with Black Leather Interior and very well equipped! Deriving from a decades old recipe, the Porsche 911 is famous for its ability to thrill but still be a pleasure to drive daily
This 911 has had all of its exterior surfaces decontaminated and interior surfaces cleansed and conditioned to the highest level via our in house Serpa Detailing Department. Additionally, this vehicle has gone through our 90 point mechanical inspection and fully reconditioned using OEM parts, making it Serpa Certified.
Options list below:
992410 - 911 Carrera 4 Coupe (992)
9VL - BOSE Surround Sound System
4F6 - Porsche Comfort Access
7Y1 - Lane Change Assist (LCA)
0NA - Deletion of Model Designation (0NA)
3FE - Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof
KQ2 - Porsche Logo in Black (High Gloss)
VR4 - SportDesign Side Skirts
2PJ - Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel
4D3 - Seat Ventilation (Front)
FI6 - Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
Q4Q - Sports Seats Plus (4-Ways)
QE1 - Storage Package
0P9 - Sport Exhaust System Incl. Tailpipes in Black (High-Gloss)
8LH - Sport Chrono Package
G1G - 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
GH3 - Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+)
1NP - Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest
46K - 20inch/21inch Carrera Classic Wheels
Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Ceramic Pro Coating Available In House on All Vehicles
The Serpa Automotive Boutique provides the ultimate in luxury brand experience: saving precious time in your vehicle purchase. The Boutique specializes in hard-to-find, in-demand pre-owned luxury marques and rare models. Our motto is: Any car, Anytime, Anywhere. Without leaving home or office, we locate any vehicle, new or pre-owned, and arrange for its purchase and direct delivery to your home or business. With over two decades in the automotive industry, the Serpa family has developed a reputation for the very best customer service, and unequaled contacts to provide that special vehicle youve been seeking.
Minimum finance setup cost of $495 on all applicable finance & lease transactions
This 911 has had all of its exterior surfaces decontaminated and interior surfaces cleansed and conditioned to the highest level via our in house Serpa Detailing Department. Additionally, this vehicle has gone through our 90 point mechanical inspection and fully reconditioned using OEM parts, making it Serpa Certified.
Options list below:
992410 - 911 Carrera 4 Coupe (992)
9VL - BOSE Surround Sound System
4F6 - Porsche Comfort Access
7Y1 - Lane Change Assist (LCA)
0NA - Deletion of Model Designation (0NA)
3FE - Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof
KQ2 - Porsche Logo in Black (High Gloss)
VR4 - SportDesign Side Skirts
2PJ - Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel
4D3 - Seat Ventilation (Front)
FI6 - Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
Q4Q - Sports Seats Plus (4-Ways)
QE1 - Storage Package
0P9 - Sport Exhaust System Incl. Tailpipes in Black (High-Gloss)
8LH - Sport Chrono Package
G1G - 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
GH3 - Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+)
1NP - Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest
46K - 20inch/21inch Carrera Classic Wheels
Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Ceramic Pro Coating Available In House on All Vehicles
The Serpa Automotive Boutique provides the ultimate in luxury brand experience: saving precious time in your vehicle purchase. The Boutique specializes in hard-to-find, in-demand pre-owned luxury marques and rare models. Our motto is: Any car, Anytime, Anywhere. Without leaving home or office, we locate any vehicle, new or pre-owned, and arrange for its purchase and direct delivery to your home or business. With over two decades in the automotive industry, the Serpa family has developed a reputation for the very best customer service, and unequaled contacts to provide that special vehicle youve been seeking.
Minimum finance setup cost of $495 on all applicable finance & lease transactions
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Serpa Automotive Boutique
2024 Mercedes GLE 350 7,919 KM $82,995 + tax & lic
2020 Porsche 911 39,813 KM $139,995 + tax & lic
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 16,448 KM $74,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Serpa Automotive Boutique
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Serpa Automotive Boutique
15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-841-XXXX(click to show)
$139,995
+ taxes & licensing
Serpa Automotive Boutique
905-841-7377
2020 Porsche 911