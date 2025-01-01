$29,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 MINI 3 Door
Cooper S
2021 MINI 3 Door
Cooper S
Location
Serpa Automotive Boutique
15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4
905-841-7377
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,246KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWXR5C02M2P36829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 34,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming our accident free, fully maintained 2021 MINI Cooper S 3 Door Chili Red with Carbon Black Leatherette Interior and very well equipped! Deriving from a decades old recipe, the Cooper S is famous for its ability to thrill but still be a pleasure to drive daily
This Mini comes with BRAND NEW TIRES and is tastefully modified with white wheels, British Flag Mirror Caps and British Flag Key Cover.
This Mini has had all of its exterior surfaces decontaminated and interior surfaces cleansed and conditioned to the highest level via our in house Serpa Detailing Department. Additionally, this vehicle has gone through our 90 point mechanical inspection and fully reconditioned using OEM parts, making it Serpa Certified.
Options list below:
XR53 - MINI Cooper S 3 Door
ZFC - Premier+
- Transmission: 2TF or ZMA
- Wheels: 1NC or 1ND or 1NE or 1NM or 1NS or 2E8
- Dynamic Damper Control
- Comfort Access
- Panorama Sunroof
- Auto Dimming Mirror, Interior
- Heated Front Seats
- Automatic Climate Control
- LED Fog Lights
- LED Headlights w/Cornering Function
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner
- ConnectedDrive Services
- Advanced Real Time Traffic Information
- Remote Services
- Apple CarPlay Preparation
- MINI Connected XL APP
- Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB
- MINI Navigation System
- Full Digital Instrument Display
- Connected Navigation Plus
- Decoding of Variable Light
327 - White Bonnet Stripes
382 - White Roof and Mirror Caps (Mirror Caps in Black w/ ZPE)
ZB0 - Performance Tires
851 - Chili Red Paint
K9E1 - Carbon Black Leatherette
Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Ceramic Pro Coating Available In House on All Vehicles
The Serpa Automotive Boutique provides the ultimate in luxury brand experience: saving precious time in your vehicle purchase. The Boutique specializes in hard-to-find, in-demand pre-owned luxury marques and rare models. Our motto is: Any car, Anytime, Anywhere. Without leaving home or office, we locate any vehicle, new or pre-owned, and arrange for its purchase and direct delivery to your home or business. With over two decades in the automotive industry, the Serpa family has developed a reputation for the very best customer service, and unequaled contacts to provide that special vehicle youve been seeking.
At Serpa Automotive we understand that everyones financial situation is different, we cater to your specific needs and provide options that fit your individual credit situation. Speak to one of our financial specialists and find out how we can assist you with our easy one stop financing. A Minimum Finance cost of $695 is applicable on all finance deals. Costs may be increased due to terms of the transaction. All 3rd party purchases are subject to a minimum cost of $995 *Note: Model codes shown may be in error due to online decoding clerical errors.
This Mini comes with BRAND NEW TIRES and is tastefully modified with white wheels, British Flag Mirror Caps and British Flag Key Cover.
This Mini has had all of its exterior surfaces decontaminated and interior surfaces cleansed and conditioned to the highest level via our in house Serpa Detailing Department. Additionally, this vehicle has gone through our 90 point mechanical inspection and fully reconditioned using OEM parts, making it Serpa Certified.
Options list below:
XR53 - MINI Cooper S 3 Door
ZFC - Premier+
- Transmission: 2TF or ZMA
- Wheels: 1NC or 1ND or 1NE or 1NM or 1NS or 2E8
- Dynamic Damper Control
- Comfort Access
- Panorama Sunroof
- Auto Dimming Mirror, Interior
- Heated Front Seats
- Automatic Climate Control
- LED Fog Lights
- LED Headlights w/Cornering Function
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner
- ConnectedDrive Services
- Advanced Real Time Traffic Information
- Remote Services
- Apple CarPlay Preparation
- MINI Connected XL APP
- Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB
- MINI Navigation System
- Full Digital Instrument Display
- Connected Navigation Plus
- Decoding of Variable Light
327 - White Bonnet Stripes
382 - White Roof and Mirror Caps (Mirror Caps in Black w/ ZPE)
ZB0 - Performance Tires
851 - Chili Red Paint
K9E1 - Carbon Black Leatherette
Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Ceramic Pro Coating Available In House on All Vehicles
The Serpa Automotive Boutique provides the ultimate in luxury brand experience: saving precious time in your vehicle purchase. The Boutique specializes in hard-to-find, in-demand pre-owned luxury marques and rare models. Our motto is: Any car, Anytime, Anywhere. Without leaving home or office, we locate any vehicle, new or pre-owned, and arrange for its purchase and direct delivery to your home or business. With over two decades in the automotive industry, the Serpa family has developed a reputation for the very best customer service, and unequaled contacts to provide that special vehicle youve been seeking.
At Serpa Automotive we understand that everyones financial situation is different, we cater to your specific needs and provide options that fit your individual credit situation. Speak to one of our financial specialists and find out how we can assist you with our easy one stop financing. A Minimum Finance cost of $695 is applicable on all finance deals. Costs may be increased due to terms of the transaction. All 3rd party purchases are subject to a minimum cost of $995 *Note: Model codes shown may be in error due to online decoding clerical errors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Serpa Automotive Boutique
2021 MINI 3 Door Cooper S 34,246 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX50 56,356 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Serpa Automotive Boutique
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Serpa Automotive Boutique
15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-841-XXXX(click to show)
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Serpa Automotive Boutique
905-841-7377
2021 MINI 3 Door