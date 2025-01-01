2021 MINI 3 Door

Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming our accident free, fully maintained 2021 MINI Cooper S 3 Door Chili Red with Carbon Black Leatherette Interior and very well equipped! Deriving from a decades old recipe, the Cooper S is famous for its ability to thrill but still be a pleasure to drive daily<BR><BR>This Mini comes with BRAND NEW TIRES and is tastefully modified with white wheels, British Flag Mirror Caps and British Flag Key Cover.<BR><BR>This Mini has had all of its exterior surfaces decontaminated and interior surfaces cleansed and conditioned to the highest level via our in house Serpa Detailing Department. Additionally, this vehicle has gone through our 90 point mechanical inspection and fully reconditioned using OEM parts, making it Serpa Certified.<BR><BR>Options list below:<BR><BR>XR53 - MINI Cooper S 3 Door<BR><BR>ZFC - Premier+<BR>- Transmission: 2TF or ZMA<BR>- Wheels: 1NC or 1ND or 1NE or 1NM or 1NS or 2E8<BR>- Dynamic Damper Control<BR>- Comfort Access<BR>- Panorama Sunroof<BR>- Auto Dimming Mirror, Interior<BR>- Heated Front Seats<BR>- Automatic Climate Control<BR>- LED Fog Lights<BR>- LED Headlights w/Cornering Function<BR>- SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner<BR>- ConnectedDrive Services<BR>- Advanced Real Time Traffic Information<BR>- Remote Services<BR>- Apple CarPlay Preparation<BR>- MINI Connected XL APP<BR>- Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB<BR>- MINI Navigation System<BR>- Full Digital Instrument Display<BR>- Connected Navigation Plus<BR>- Decoding of Variable Light<BR><BR>327 - White Bonnet Stripes<BR><BR>382 - White Roof and Mirror Caps (Mirror Caps in Black w/ ZPE)<BR><BR>ZB0 - Performance Tires<BR><BR>851 - Chili Red Paint<BR><BR>K9E1 - Carbon Black Leatherette<BR><BR>Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Ceramic Pro Coating Available In House on All Vehicles<BR><BR>The Serpa Automotive Boutique provides the ultimate in luxury brand experience: saving precious time in your vehicle purchase. The Boutique specializes in hard-to-find, in-demand pre-owned luxury marques and rare models. Our motto is: Any car, Anytime, Anywhere. Without leaving home or office, we locate any vehicle, new or pre-owned, and arrange for its purchase and direct delivery to your home or business. With over two decades in the automotive industry, the Serpa family has developed a reputation for the very best customer service, and unequaled contacts to provide that special vehicle youve been seeking.<BR><BR>At Serpa Automotive we understand that everyones financial situation is different, we cater to your specific needs and provide options that fit your individual credit situation. Speak to one of our financial specialists and find out how we can assist you with our easy one stop financing. A Minimum Finance cost of $695 is applicable on all finance deals. Costs may be increased due to terms of the transaction. All 3rd party purchases are subject to a minimum cost of $995 *Note: Model codes shown may be in error due to online decoding clerical errors.<BR>

2021 MINI 3 Door

34,246 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 MINI 3 Door

Cooper S

Watch This Vehicle
12675000

2021 MINI 3 Door

Cooper S

Location

Serpa Automotive Boutique

15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-7377

  1. 12675000
  2. 12675000
  3. 12675000
  4. 12675000
  5. 12675000
  6. 12675000
  7. 12675000
  8. 12675000
  9. 12675000
  10. 12675000
  11. 12675000
  12. 12675000
  13. 12675000
  14. 12675000
  15. 12675000
  16. 12675000
  17. 12675000
  18. 12675000
  19. 12675000
  20. 12675000
  21. 12675000
  22. 12675000
  23. 12675000
  24. 12675000
  25. 12675000
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,246KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWXR5C02M2P36829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 34,246 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming our accident free, fully maintained 2021 MINI Cooper S 3 Door Chili Red with Carbon Black Leatherette Interior and very well equipped! Deriving from a decades old recipe, the Cooper S is famous for its ability to thrill but still be a pleasure to drive daily

This Mini comes with BRAND NEW TIRES and is tastefully modified with white wheels, British Flag Mirror Caps and British Flag Key Cover.

This Mini has had all of its exterior surfaces decontaminated and interior surfaces cleansed and conditioned to the highest level via our in house Serpa Detailing Department. Additionally, this vehicle has gone through our 90 point mechanical inspection and fully reconditioned using OEM parts, making it Serpa Certified.

Options list below:

XR53 - MINI Cooper S 3 Door

ZFC - Premier+
- Transmission: 2TF or ZMA
- Wheels: 1NC or 1ND or 1NE or 1NM or 1NS or 2E8
- Dynamic Damper Control
- Comfort Access
- Panorama Sunroof
- Auto Dimming Mirror, Interior
- Heated Front Seats
- Automatic Climate Control
- LED Fog Lights
- LED Headlights w/Cornering Function
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner
- ConnectedDrive Services
- Advanced Real Time Traffic Information
- Remote Services
- Apple CarPlay Preparation
- MINI Connected XL APP
- Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB
- MINI Navigation System
- Full Digital Instrument Display
- Connected Navigation Plus
- Decoding of Variable Light

327 - White Bonnet Stripes

382 - White Roof and Mirror Caps (Mirror Caps in Black w/ ZPE)

ZB0 - Performance Tires

851 - Chili Red Paint

K9E1 - Carbon Black Leatherette

Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Ceramic Pro Coating Available In House on All Vehicles

The Serpa Automotive Boutique provides the ultimate in luxury brand experience: saving precious time in your vehicle purchase. The Boutique specializes in hard-to-find, in-demand pre-owned luxury marques and rare models. Our motto is: Any car, Anytime, Anywhere. Without leaving home or office, we locate any vehicle, new or pre-owned, and arrange for its purchase and direct delivery to your home or business. With over two decades in the automotive industry, the Serpa family has developed a reputation for the very best customer service, and unequaled contacts to provide that special vehicle youve been seeking.

At Serpa Automotive we understand that everyones financial situation is different, we cater to your specific needs and provide options that fit your individual credit situation. Speak to one of our financial specialists and find out how we can assist you with our easy one stop financing. A Minimum Finance cost of $695 is applicable on all finance deals. Costs may be increased due to terms of the transaction. All 3rd party purchases are subject to a minimum cost of $995 *Note: Model codes shown may be in error due to online decoding clerical errors.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Serpa Automotive Boutique

Used 2021 MINI 3 Door Cooper S for sale in Aurora, ON
2021 MINI 3 Door Cooper S 34,246 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Infiniti QX50 for sale in Aurora, ON
2019 Infiniti QX50 56,356 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Serpa Automotive Boutique

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Serpa Automotive Boutique

Serpa Automotive Boutique

15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-841-XXXX

(click to show)

905-841-7377

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Serpa Automotive Boutique

905-841-7377

2021 MINI 3 Door