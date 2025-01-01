Menu
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG

16,448 KM

$74,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG

C 43

12285126

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG

C 43

Location

Serpa Automotive Boutique

15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-7377

$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,448KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1KAF8HB8PR091361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming our accident free, fully maintained 2023 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Sedan in Stealth Black PPF with Black ARTICO/DINAMICA w/Red Stitching Interior.

Tastefully modified with:
-Full Stealth PPF Wrap
-Gloss Black Trunk Spoiler
-H & R Lowering Springs (oem springs come with the vehicle)
-Wheel Spacers

This C43 has had all of its exterior surfaces decontaminated and interior surfaces cleansed and conditioned to the highest level via our in house Serpa Detailing Department. Additionally, this vehicle has gone through our 90 point mechanical inspection and fully reconditioned using OEM parts, making it Serpa Certified.


Options list below:

C43 4M - C43 AMG 4MATIC Sedan

DP2 - Premium Plus Package
- Head-Up Display
- MBUX Multimedia System
- Augmented Reality for Navigation

DN1 - AMG Night Package
- AMG Night Package
- Omission of Privacy Glass

DN2 - AMG Stealth Package
- Darkened AMG Grille
- Badging in High Gloss Black
- AMG Night Package II

DL1 - Intelligent Drive Package
- Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC
- Advanced Driving Assistance Package
- Acitve Lane Keeping Assist
- Active Steering Assist
- Active Speed Limit Assist
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Active Emergency Stop Assist
- PRE-SAFE PLUS
- Active Lane Changing Assist
- Enhanced Stop and Go
- Map-Based Speed Adaptation
- Lane Keeping Assist Rear Sensors
- Evasive Steering Assist

RZY - 20inch AMG Split 10-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents

P35 - DIGITAL LIGHT Package


Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Ceramic Pro Coating Available In House on All Vehicles

The Serpa Automotive Boutique provides the ultimate in luxury brand experience: saving precious time in your vehicle purchase. The Boutique specializes in hard-to-find, in-demand pre-owned luxury marques and rare models. Our motto is: Any car, Anytime, Anywhere. Without leaving home or office, we locate any vehicle, new or pre-owned, and arrange for its purchase and direct delivery to your home or business. With over two decades in the automotive industry, the Serpa family has developed a reputation for the very best customer service, and unequaled contacts to provide that special vehicle youve been seeking.

Minimum finance setup cost of $495 on all applicable finance & lease transactions

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Serpa Automotive Boutique

Serpa Automotive Boutique

15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4
