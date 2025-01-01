2024 Mercedes GLE 350

Menu
7,919 KM

Serpa Automotive Boutique

15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-7377

Used
7,919KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGFB4FB2RB258036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SE0224
  • Mileage 7,919 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming our Single Owner, accident free, fully maintained 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 in Obsidian Black Metallic with Bahia Brown Interior

This GLE has had all of its exterior surfaces decontaminated and interior surfaces cleansed and conditioned to the highest level via our in house Serpa Detailing Department. Additionally, this vehicle has gone through our 90 point mechanical inspection and fully reconditioned using OEM parts, making it Serpa Certified.

Options list below:

GLE350 4M - GLE350 4MATIC SUV

DP0 - Exclusive Trim
- Climate Comfort Front Seats
- Head-Up Display
- Enhanced Heated Front Seats
- Heated Armrests - Front
- Warmth Comfort Package
- Equipment Level MID

DN1 - AMG Line with Night Package-24
- AMG Styling Package
- AMG Exterior Package
- Night Package.
- Sport Brake System
- 20inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels

550 - Trailer Hitch

RYA - 21inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels

R02 - All Season Tires

51U - Black Fabric Roof Liner

H31 - Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood

MET - Metallic Paint

LEA-A - ARTICO Leather Upholstery


Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Ceramic Pro Coating Available In House on All Vehicles

The Serpa Automotive Boutique provides the ultimate in luxury brand experience: saving precious time in your vehicle purchase. The Boutique specializes in hard-to-find, in-demand pre-owned luxury marques and rare models. Our motto is: Any car, Anytime, Anywhere. Without leaving home or office, we locate any vehicle, new or pre-owned, and arrange for its purchase and direct delivery to your home or business. With over two decades in the automotive industry, the Serpa family has developed a reputation for the very best customer service, and unequaled contacts to provide that special vehicle youve been seeking.

Minimum finance setup cost of $495 on all applicable finance & lease transactions

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
9 Speed Automatic

Serpa Automotive Boutique

Serpa Automotive Boutique

15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4
