2024 Mercedes GLE 350
2024 Mercedes GLE 350
Location
Serpa Automotive Boutique
15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4
905-841-7377
$82,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,919KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGFB4FB2RB258036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SE0224
- Mileage 7,919 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming our Single Owner, accident free, fully maintained 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 in Obsidian Black Metallic with Bahia Brown Interior
This GLE has had all of its exterior surfaces decontaminated and interior surfaces cleansed and conditioned to the highest level via our in house Serpa Detailing Department. Additionally, this vehicle has gone through our 90 point mechanical inspection and fully reconditioned using OEM parts, making it Serpa Certified.
Options list below:
GLE350 4M - GLE350 4MATIC SUV
DP0 - Exclusive Trim
- Climate Comfort Front Seats
- Head-Up Display
- Enhanced Heated Front Seats
- Heated Armrests - Front
- Warmth Comfort Package
- Equipment Level MID
DN1 - AMG Line with Night Package-24
- AMG Styling Package
- AMG Exterior Package
- Night Package.
- Sport Brake System
- 20inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels
550 - Trailer Hitch
RYA - 21inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels
R02 - All Season Tires
51U - Black Fabric Roof Liner
H31 - Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood
MET - Metallic Paint
LEA-A - ARTICO Leather Upholstery
Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Ceramic Pro Coating Available In House on All Vehicles
The Serpa Automotive Boutique provides the ultimate in luxury brand experience: saving precious time in your vehicle purchase. The Boutique specializes in hard-to-find, in-demand pre-owned luxury marques and rare models. Our motto is: Any car, Anytime, Anywhere. Without leaving home or office, we locate any vehicle, new or pre-owned, and arrange for its purchase and direct delivery to your home or business. With over two decades in the automotive industry, the Serpa family has developed a reputation for the very best customer service, and unequaled contacts to provide that special vehicle youve been seeking.
Minimum finance setup cost of $495 on all applicable finance & lease transactions
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Serpa Automotive Boutique
15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2024 Mercedes GLE 350