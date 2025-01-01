$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Explorer
Active
2025 Ford Explorer
Active
Location
McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.
15815 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4
905-841-0800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 10,418 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance & Capability
2.3L EcoBoost® engine delivering strong, efficient performance
10-speed automatic transmission for smooth shifting and optimized power
Available Intelligent 4WD system for enhanced traction in challenging conditions
Selectable drive modes for tailored control on different terrains and road surfaces
Independent front and rear suspension for a balanced, comfortable ride
Design & Style
Distinctive Active trim styling with a rugged yet refined appearance
LED headlamps and signature lighting for clear visibility
Bold grille design with black accents and unique badging
18-inch aluminum wheels that enhance both look and capability
Sleek body lines and a confident stance built for everyday versatility
Interior & Comfort
Spacious three-row interior with flexible seating for up to seven
Durable, comfort-focused seat materials perfect for active families
Heated front seats and power-adjustable driver's seat
Tri-zone electronic automatic temperature control
Ample cargo room with easy-access folding second- and third-row seats
Technology & Connectivity
Large touchscreen with SYNC® 4 infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" compatibility
FordPass Connecu" with built-in Wi-Fi hotspot capability
Smart-charging USB ports throughout the cabin
Available upgraded audio system for enhanced sound quality
Safety & Confidence
Ford Co-Pilot361" suite of advanced driver-assist technologies
Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane-Keeping System and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Rearview camera for clear visibility when reversing
AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control" for added confidence on the road
Why Drivers Love the Explorer Active
Modern, versatile design tailored to active lifestyles
Strong EcoBoost® performance with smooth handling
Spacious three-row interior ideal for families or adventurers
Advanced tech and safety features for peace of mind
Perfect balance of capability, comfort, and everyday practicality
Confidence meets versatility in the 2025 Ford Explorer Active available now at McAlpine Ford.
Contact us today to schedule your test drive and experience it firsthand!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
905-841-0800