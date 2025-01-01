Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2025 Ford Explorer Active combines modern capability with everyday versatility, making it the ideal SUV for drivers who want comfort, space, and confidence in every environment. Now available at McAlpine Ford, its built to handle city driving, family adventures, and weekend getaways with style, practicality, and advanced technology. Performance & Capability 2.3L EcoBoost® engine delivering strong, efficient performance 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth shifting and optimized power Available Intelligent 4WD system for enhanced traction in challenging conditions Selectable drive modes for tailored control on different terrains and road surfaces Independent front and rear suspension for a balanced, comfortable ride Design & Style Distinctive Active trim styling with a rugged yet refined appearance LED headlamps and signature lighting for clear visibility Bold grille design with black accents and unique badging 18-inch aluminum wheels that enhance both look and capability Sleek body lines and a confident stance built for everyday versatility Interior & Comfort Spacious three-row interior with flexible seating for up to seven Durable, comfort-focused seat materials perfect for active families Heated front seats and power-adjustable drivers seat Tri-zone electronic automatic temperature control Ample cargo room with easy-access folding second- and third-row seats Technology & Connectivity Large touchscreen with SYNC® 4 infotainment system Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto compatibility FordPass Connecu with built-in Wi-Fi hotspot capability Smart-charging USB ports throughout the cabin Available upgraded audio system for enhanced sound quality Safety & Confidence Ford Co-Pilot361 suite of advanced driver-assist technologies Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert Lane-Keeping System and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking Rearview camera for clear visibility when reversing AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control for added confidence on the road Why Drivers Love the Explorer Active Modern, versatile design tailored to active lifestyles Strong EcoBoost® performance with smooth handling Spacious three-row interior ideal for families or adventurers Advanced tech and safety features for peace of mind Perfect balance of capability, comfort, and everyday practicality Confidence meets versatility in the 2025 Ford Explorer Active available now at McAlpine Ford. Contact us today to schedule your test drive and experience it firsthand!<p> efficient performance 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth shifting and optimized power Available Intelligent 4WD system for enhanced traction in challenging conditions Selectable drive modes for tailored control on different terrains and road surfaces Independent front and rear suspension for a balanced</p> <p> comfortable ride Design & Style Distinctive Active trim styling with a rugged yet refined appearance LED headlamps and signature lighting for clear visibility Bold grille design with black accents and unique badging 18-inch aluminum wheels that enhance both look and capability Sleek body lines and a confident stance built for everyday versatility Interior & Comfort Spacious three-row interior with flexible seating for up to seven Durable</p> <p> comfort-focused seat materials perfect for active families Heated front seats and power-adjustable drivers seat Tri-zone electronic automatic temperature control Ample cargo room with easy-access folding second- and third-row seats Technology & Connectivity Large touchscreen with SYNC® 4 infotainment system Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto compatibility FordPass Connecu with built-in Wi-Fi hotspot capability Smart-charging USB ports throughout the cabin Available upgraded audio system for enhanced sound quality Safety & Confidence Ford Co-Pilot361 suite of advanced driver-assist technologies Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert Lane-Keeping System and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking Rearview camera for clear visibility when reversing AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control for added confidence on the road Why Drivers Love the Explorer Active Modern</p> <p> versatile design tailored to active lifestyles Strong EcoBoost® performance with smooth handling Spacious three-row interior ideal for families or adventurers Advanced tech and safety features for peace of mind Perfect balance of capability</p> <p> and everyday practicality Confidence meets versatility in the 2025 Ford Explorer Active available now at McAlpine Ford. Contact us today to schedule your test drive and experience it firsthand!</p>

2025 Ford Explorer

10,418 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Ford Explorer

Active

Watch This Vehicle
13287665

2025 Ford Explorer

Active

Location

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

15815 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-0800

  1. 13287665
  2. 13287665
  3. 13287665
  4. 13287665
  5. 13287665
  6. 13287665
  7. 13287665
  8. 13287665
  9. 13287665
  10. 13287665
  11. 13287665
  12. 13287665
  13. 13287665
  14. 13287665
  15. 13287665
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,418KM
VIN 1FMUK8DH9SGB70793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,418 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Ford Explorer Active combines modern capability with everyday versatility, making it the ideal SUV for drivers who want comfort, space, and confidence in every environment. Now available at McAlpine Ford, it's built to handle city driving, family adventures, and weekend getaways with style, practicality, and advanced technology.

Performance & Capability
2.3L EcoBoost® engine delivering strong, efficient performance
10-speed automatic transmission for smooth shifting and optimized power
Available Intelligent 4WD system for enhanced traction in challenging conditions
Selectable drive modes for tailored control on different terrains and road surfaces
Independent front and rear suspension for a balanced, comfortable ride

Design & Style
Distinctive Active trim styling with a rugged yet refined appearance
LED headlamps and signature lighting for clear visibility
Bold grille design with black accents and unique badging
18-inch aluminum wheels that enhance both look and capability
Sleek body lines and a confident stance built for everyday versatility

Interior & Comfort
Spacious three-row interior with flexible seating for up to seven
Durable, comfort-focused seat materials perfect for active families
Heated front seats and power-adjustable driver's seat
Tri-zone electronic automatic temperature control
Ample cargo room with easy-access folding second- and third-row seats

Technology & Connectivity
Large touchscreen with SYNC® 4 infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" compatibility
FordPass Connecu" with built-in Wi-Fi hotspot capability
Smart-charging USB ports throughout the cabin
Available upgraded audio system for enhanced sound quality

Safety & Confidence
Ford Co-Pilot361" suite of advanced driver-assist technologies
Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane-Keeping System and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Rearview camera for clear visibility when reversing
AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control" for added confidence on the road

Why Drivers Love the Explorer Active
Modern, versatile design tailored to active lifestyles
Strong EcoBoost® performance with smooth handling
Spacious three-row interior ideal for families or adventurers
Advanced tech and safety features for peace of mind
Perfect balance of capability, comfort, and everyday practicality

Confidence meets versatility in the 2025 Ford Explorer Active available now at McAlpine Ford.
Contact us today to schedule your test drive and experience it firsthand!

efficient performance
10-speed automatic transmission for smooth shifting and optimized power
Available Intelligent 4WD system for enhanced traction in challenging conditions
Selectable drive modes for tailored control on different terrains and road surfaces
Independent front and rear suspension for a balanced


comfortable ride

Design & Style
Distinctive Active trim styling with a rugged yet refined appearance
LED headlamps and signature lighting for clear visibility
Bold grille design with black accents and unique badging
18-inch aluminum wheels that enhance both look and capability
Sleek body lines and a confident stance built for everyday versatility

Interior & Comfort
Spacious three-row interior with flexible seating for up to seven
Durable


comfort-focused seat materials perfect for active families
Heated front seats and power-adjustable driver's seat
Tri-zone electronic automatic temperature control
Ample cargo room with easy-access folding second- and third-row seats

Technology & Connectivity
Large touchscreen with SYNC® 4 infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" compatibility
FordPass Connecu" with built-in Wi-Fi hotspot capability
Smart-charging USB ports throughout the cabin
Available upgraded audio system for enhanced sound quality

Safety & Confidence
Ford Co-Pilot361" suite of advanced driver-assist technologies
Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane-Keeping System and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Rearview camera for clear visibility when reversing
AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control" for added confidence on the road

Why Drivers Love the Explorer Active
Modern


versatile design tailored to active lifestyles
Strong EcoBoost® performance with smooth handling
Spacious three-row interior ideal for families or adventurers
Advanced tech and safety features for peace of mind
Perfect balance of capability


and everyday practicality

Confidence meets versatility in the 2025 Ford Explorer Active available now at McAlpine Ford.
Contact us today to schedule your test drive and experience it firsthand!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

comfort
practicality
space
family adventures
The 2025 Ford Explorer Active combines modern capability with everyday versatility
making it the ideal SUV for drivers who want comfort
and confidence in every environment. Now available at McAlpine Ford
it's built to handle city driving
and weekend getaways with style
and advanced technology. Performance & Capability 2.3L EcoBoost® engine delivering strong

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

Used 2025 Ford Explorer Active for sale in Aurora, ON
2025 Ford Explorer Active 10,418 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

15815 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-841-XXXX

(click to show)

905-841-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

905-841-0800

2025 Ford Explorer