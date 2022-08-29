Menu
New and Used Audi SQ5 for Sale in Aurora, ON

Used 2018 Audi SQ5 Technik|QUATTRO|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|360CAM|AMBIENT|+++ for sale in North York, ON

2018 Audi SQ5

Technik|QUATTRO|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|360CAM|AMBIENT|+++
$57,988
+ tax & lic
20,400KM
Black
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Audi SQ5 Technik Certified!Navigation!BackupCamera!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON

2014 Audi SQ5

Technik Certified!Navigation!BackupCamera!WeApproveAllCredit!
$25,900
+ tax & lic
146,000KM
White
AutoMarket

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Audi SQ5 SQ5 3.0T TECHNIK PKG|NAVIGATION|HEADS UP DISPLAY for sale in Burlington, ON

2018 Audi SQ5

SQ5 3.0T TECHNIK PKG|NAVIGATION|HEADS UP DISPLAY
$38,888
+ tax & lic
101,250KM
Black
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2019 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik 55 Technik quattro w/ Head Up Display|21

2019 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik 55 Technik quattro w/ Head Up Display|21" Wheels
$53,490
+ tax & lic
80,811KM
White
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera for sale in North York, ON

2014 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera
$18,995
+ tax & lic
195,000KM
Black
Dynasty Auto Selection

North York, ON

Used 2018 Audi SQ5 TECHNIK PRESTIGE|NAV|BACKUP|PANO|ONE OWNER|LOADED| for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 Audi SQ5

TECHNIK PRESTIGE|NAV|BACKUP|PANO|ONE OWNER|LOADED|
Sale
$40,995
+ tax & lic
114,554KM
Blue
S.S. Auto Group

Oakville, ON

Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik, AWD, NoAccident, BackUpCam, Navi, Pano, B.Spot, RearHeatedSeats, SatelliteRadio for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik, AWD, NoAccident, BackUpCam, Navi, Pano, B.Spot, RearHeatedSeats, SatelliteRadio
$33,950
+ tax & lic
118,000KM
Gray
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0 TFSI quattro Technik for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2018 Audi SQ5

3.0 TFSI quattro Technik
$53,998
+ tax & lic
48,005KM
Grey
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Audi SQ5 3.0T Progressiv 55 Progressiv quattro w/Virtual Cockpit|21

2019 Audi SQ5

3.0T Progressiv 55 Progressiv quattro w/Virtual Cockpit|21" Wheels
$53,490
+ tax & lic
42,302KM
Grey
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2021 Audi SQ5 TECHNIK 3.0 TFSI QUATTRO BLIND SPOT NAVI for sale in North York, ON

2021 Audi SQ5

TECHNIK 3.0 TFSI QUATTRO BLIND SPOT NAVI
$75,000
+ tax & lic
19,500KM
Grey
Autopia Cars

North York, ON

Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik | CLEAN | Ontario local | Loaded! for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2018 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik | CLEAN | Ontario local | Loaded!
$43,800
+ tax & lic
96,524KM
Blue
World Fine Cars

Etobicoke, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Audi SQ5 PREMIUM PLUS I NAVIGATION for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Audi SQ5

PREMIUM PLUS I NAVIGATION
$23,488
+ tax & lic
77,500KM
White
Firstgear Motorcar

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera for sale in North York, ON

2015 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera
$26,995
+ tax & lic
107,000KM
White
Dynasty Auto Selection

North York, ON

Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik|QUATTRO|V6T|NAV|REDLEATHER|PANOROOF|+ for sale in North York, ON

2016 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik|QUATTRO|V6T|NAV|REDLEATHER|PANOROOF|+
$34,897
+ tax & lic
116,610KM
Black
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2019 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik 55 Technik quattro w/ 21

2019 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik 55 Technik quattro w/ 21" Wheels|Carbon Atlas|LEDs
$56,890
+ tax & lic
46,998KM
Grey
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2016 Audi SQ5 for sale in Burlington, ON

2016 Audi SQ5

$28,398
+ tax & lic
145,939KM
Blue
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Burlington, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik 55 Technik quattro w/ Red Calipers|Carbon Inlays for sale in North York, ON

2019 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik 55 Technik quattro w/ Red Calipers|Carbon Inlays
$58,390
+ tax & lic
33,950KM
Black
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2018 Audi SQ5 V6T TFSI QUATTRO TECHNIK for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Audi SQ5

V6T TFSI QUATTRO TECHNIK
$43,900
+ tax & lic
120,203KM
Black
Auto Gallery

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik for sale in Scarborough, ON

2022 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik
$74,885
+ tax & lic
13,050KM
Grey
The Humberview Group

Scarborough, ON

Used 2018 Audi SQ5 Technik|QUATTRO|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|360CAM|AMBIENT|+++ for sale in North York, ON

2018 Audi SQ5

Technik|QUATTRO|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|360CAM|AMBIENT|+++
$57,988
+ tax & lic
20,400KM
Black
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Progressiv for sale in Orangeville, ON

2016 Audi SQ5

3.0T Progressiv
$33,987
+ tax & lic
93,106KM
Black
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Orangeville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Audi SQ5 3.0T Progressiv | Accident Free | Ontario Local for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2021 Audi SQ5

3.0T Progressiv | Accident Free | Ontario Local
$69,800
+ tax & lic
22,886KM
Black
World Fine Cars

Etobicoke, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik AWD|AIRRIDE|DRIVERASSIST|CARPLAY|ROOF|CAMERA for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik AWD|AIRRIDE|DRIVERASSIST|CARPLAY|ROOF|CAMERA
$49,980
+ tax & lic
55,972KM
Black
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Audi SQ5 SQ5 3.0L Technik / GREAT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Hamilton, ON

2014 Audi SQ5

SQ5 3.0L Technik / GREAT SERVICE RECORDS
$29,900
+ tax & lic
144,907KM
Blue
Daleo Motors

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Audi SQ5 3.0T Progressiv *RED LEATHER SEATS, CARBON FIBRE PACKAGE, NAVIGATION* for sale in Midland, ON

2020 Audi SQ5

3.0T Progressiv *RED LEATHER SEATS, CARBON FIBRE PACKAGE, NAVIGATION*
$60,648
+ tax & lic
26,325KM
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

Midland, ON

Used 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Hamilton, ON

2015 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik / NO ACCIDENTS
$29,900
+ tax & lic
124,215KM
Black
Daleo Motors

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0 TFSI | TECHNIK |ONE OWNER |RED LEATHER INT | for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Audi SQ5

3.0 TFSI | TECHNIK |ONE OWNER |RED LEATHER INT |
$43,888
+ tax & lic
69,000KM
Black
Canadian Fine Motors

Scarborough, ON

Used 2015 Audi SQ5 quattro 4dr 3.0T Progressiv for sale in Hamilton, ON

2015 Audi SQ5

quattro 4dr 3.0T Progressiv
$CALL
+ tax & lic
143,017KM
Silver
Daleo Motors

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options