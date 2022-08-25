Menu
2001 Toyota Highlander

380,621 KM

Details Description Features

$3,750

+ tax & licensing
$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

Arrow Tire

519-773-7132

2001 Toyota Highlander

2001 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

2001 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

519-773-7132

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

380,621KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9003010
  VIN: JTEHF21A010013221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 380,621 KM

Vehicle Description

Toyota reliability at an affordable price 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Arrow Tire

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

