2006 Toyota Tundra
188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
157,439KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8740469
- VIN: 5TBDT44136S549239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,439 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
