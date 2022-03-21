2006 Toyota Tundra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 4 3 9 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8740469

8740469 VIN: 5TBDT44136S549239

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 157,439 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Trailer Hitch Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

