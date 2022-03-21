Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Tundra

157,439 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Arrow Tire

519-773-7132

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Tundra

2006 Toyota Tundra

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Tundra

Location

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

519-773-7132

  1. 1655918334
  2. 1655918334
  3. 1655918334
  4. 1655918334
  5. 1655918334
  6. 1655918334
  7. 1655918334
  8. 1655918334
  9. 1655918334
  10. 1655918334
  11. 1655918334
  12. 1655918334
  13. 1655918334
  14. 1655918334
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

157,439KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8740469
  • VIN: 5TBDT44136S549239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,439 KM

Vehicle Description

Very low km's, sunroof and full sliding rear window.  Don't miss this awesome and affordable truck 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Arrow Tire

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 148,198 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2012 Infiniti QX56 7...
 153,926 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Canyon SLE ...
 208,810 KM
$7,399 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Arrow Tire

Arrow Tire

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

Call Dealer

519-773-XXXX

(click to show)

519-773-7132

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory