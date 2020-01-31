Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Ford E150

CARGO! AS IS!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford E150

CARGO! AS IS!

Location

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

519-765-1047

Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4651782
  • Stock #: 8046AS
  • VIN: 1FTNE1EW7ADA93989
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Cargo
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
3-door
This vehicle has not been inspected mechanically, therefore we are not aware of any repair and/or cost required to make this vehicle road-worthy. Please be aware that this vehicle may or may not have mechanical, safety, cosmetic and or emission issues.

Disclaimer
This vehicle is being sold """"""""as is"""""""", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Goodwill's Used Cars

2010 Ford Transit Co...
 143,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 TO...
 113,000 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 274,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
Goodwill's Used Cars

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-765-XXXX

(click to show)

519-765-1047

Send A Message