2010 Ford Focus

SES! LEATHER SEATS! SUNROOF!

2010 Ford Focus

SES! LEATHER SEATS! SUNROOF!

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

519-765-1047

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4651773
  • Stock #: 8039
  • VIN: 1FAHP3DNXAW110337
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door
APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY

Low bank financing rates!
Good or bad credit welcome.
Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates!
Easy online credit application 24/7 at www.goodwillsusedcars.com/financial
We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory.


Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwill's . We are a family owned business serving the community since 1974. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified , emission tested and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome . We thank you for your consideration at Goodwill's where you will find big city selection at small town pricing.

All prices are plus HST and LICENSING
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Windows
  • Sunroof
Seating
  • Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Goodwill's Used Cars

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

