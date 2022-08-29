$9,999+ tax & licensing
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
2010 MINI Cooper
S
Location
Arrow Tire
188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1
519-773-7132
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
135,220KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9038077
- VIN: WMWMF7C56ATZ70965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 135,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Turbocharged
