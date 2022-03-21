$22,899+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW X6
35i
Location
188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
126,260KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8753342
- VIN: 5UXFG2C56BLX06656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 126,260 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1