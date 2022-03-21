Menu
2011 BMW X6

126,260 KM

Details

$22,899

+ tax & licensing
$22,899

+ taxes & licensing

Arrow Tire

519-773-7132

35i

Location

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

519-773-7132

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,899

+ taxes & licensing

126,260KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8753342
  • VIN: 5UXFG2C56BLX06656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 126,260 KM

Vehicle Description

really nice X6 has M6 wheels and tires on it. clean car fax report it was registered out of province. runs and drives good. the boss is driving it so make an appointment to view 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

