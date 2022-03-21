$7,399+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,399
+ taxes & licensing
Arrow Tire
519-773-7132
2011 GMC Canyon
2011 GMC Canyon
SLE w/1SA
Location
Arrow Tire
188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1
519-773-7132
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,399
+ taxes & licensing
208,810KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8715137
- VIN: 1GTE5NF96B8108525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 208,810 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Arrow Tire
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Arrow Tire
188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1