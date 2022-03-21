Menu
2011 GMC Canyon

208,810 KM

Details Features

$7,399

+ tax & licensing
$7,399

+ taxes & licensing

Arrow Tire

519-773-7132

2011 GMC Canyon

2011 GMC Canyon

SLE w/1SA

2011 GMC Canyon

SLE w/1SA

Location

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

519-773-7132

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,399

+ taxes & licensing

208,810KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8715137
  • VIN: 1GTE5NF96B8108525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 208,810 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

