2011 GMC Terrain

137,556 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Goodwill's Used Cars

519-765-1047

2011 GMC Terrain

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE-2

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE-2

Location

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

519-765-1047

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,556KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5886354
  Stock #: 9657
  VIN: 2CTFLTEC8B6217865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,556 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 https://www.goodwillsusedcars.ca/apply-now.htm We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwill's . We are a family owned business serving the community since 1974. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified , emission tested and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome . We thank you for your consideration at Goodwill's where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
CD Player
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors

