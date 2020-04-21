Menu
2012 Ford Mustang

BOSS 302! CLEAN CARFAX! SUPER RARE RICARDO SEATS!

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

519-765-1047

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4885566
  • Stock #: 9194
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8CU9C5227354
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 https://www.goodwillsusedcars.ca/apply-now.htm We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwill's . We are a family owned business serving the community since 1974. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified , emission tested and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome . We thank you for your consideration at Goodwill's where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519-765-1047

