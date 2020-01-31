Menu
2013 Buick Encore

Leather

2013 Buick Encore

Leather

Location

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

519-765-1047

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4651785
  • Stock #: 8101
  • VIN: KL4CJGSB1DB112716
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Map Lights
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 CD Player
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

