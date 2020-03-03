Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT! COOLED LEATHER! NAV! REMOTE START! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT! COOLED LEATHER! NAV! REMOTE START! SUNROOF!

Location

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

519-765-1047

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 181,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4775955
  • Stock #: 9157
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT0DS507413
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

HEATED STEERING WHEEL! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 https://www.goodwillsusedcars.ca/apply-now.htm We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwill's . We are a family owned business serving the community since 1974. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified , emission tested and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome . We thank you for your consideration at Goodwill's where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • remote start
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Windows
  • Sunroof
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Goodwill's Used Cars

2010 Ford F-150 XTR!...
 190,836 KM
$14,695 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Terrain SLE...
 227,000 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler H...
 108,000 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
Goodwill's Used Cars

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-765-XXXX

(click to show)

519-765-1047

Send A Message