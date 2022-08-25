Menu
2014 Chevrolet Volt

131,350 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Arrow Tire

519-773-7132

Contact Seller
Location

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

519-773-7132

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

131,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9003037
  • VIN: 1G1RA6E41EU147827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 131,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Hate paying gas prices but not sure you want a full electric.  This volt is a perfect mix of both. 
Note the last picture.... over the last 17,000km of driving this vehicle has averaged 1.7 liters of fuel per 100km!!!! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

