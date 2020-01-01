Menu
2014 Ford Focus

SE

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

519-773-7132

$7,659

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,395KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4507632
  • VIN: 1fadp3f25el394498
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

THIS 2014 FORD FOCUS SE IS EQUIPPED WITH HEATED SEATS-BLUETOOTH-CRUISE CONTROL-STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS-SUNROOF AND MORE!

If interested please call 519-773-7132 or email brittanys@arrowtire.net!
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

