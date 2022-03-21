$10,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa Note
SV
Location
188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
153,988KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 8965471
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP9EL407928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,988 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
