Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Versa Note

153,988 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Arrow Tire

519-773-7132

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Versa Note

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

519-773-7132

  1. 1660939663
  2. 1660939663
  3. 1660939663
  4. 1660939663
  5. 1660939663
  6. 1660939663
  7. 1660939663
  8. 1660939663
  9. 1660939663
  10. 1660939663
  11. 1660939663
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

153,988KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8965471
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP9EL407928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice little fuel efficient Nissan Versa. Automatic, 4 door, cold ac, steering wheel controls and much more. Call or stop in for a test drive before it's gone!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Arrow Tire

2014 Nissan Versa No...
 153,988 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA LU...
 41,459 KM
$31,499 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 148,415 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Arrow Tire

Arrow Tire

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

Call Dealer

519-773-XXXX

(click to show)

519-773-7132

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory