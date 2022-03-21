2014 Nissan Versa Note

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 9 8 8 K M Used Fair Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8965471

8965471 VIN: 3N1CE2CP9EL407928

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black+Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 153,988 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.