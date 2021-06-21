2015 Chevrolet City Express

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7520799

7520799 Stock #: 10388

10388 VIN: 3N63M0YN9FK722230

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Furnace Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # 10388

Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.