2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Just landed very clean and well cared for Cruze. local trade previous owner installed BC adjustable coil overs, Rotiform rims, intake done, boost gauge installed.
leather seats, navigation, back up camera clean and ready to go. DON'T MISS THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Remote Engine Start
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Additional Features
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Blind Spot Monitor
- WiFi Hotspot
- Cross-Traffic Alert
