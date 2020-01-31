Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ

Location

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

519-773-7132

  1. 1582395183
  2. 1582395183
  3. 1582395183
  4. 1582395183
  5. 1582395183
  6. 1582395183
  7. 1582395183
  8. 1582395183
  9. 1582395183
  10. 1582395183
  11. 1582395183
  12. 1582395183
  13. 1582395183
  14. 1582395183
  15. 1582395183
  16. 1582395183
  17. 1582395183
  18. 1582395183
  19. 1582395183
  20. 1582395183
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,119KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4626900
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SB7F7219780
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Just landed very clean and well cared for Cruze. local trade previous owner installed BC adjustable coil overs, Rotiform rims, intake done, boost gauge installed. 

leather seats, navigation, back up camera clean and ready to go. DON'T MISS THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG 



Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Arrow Tire

2012 Mercedes-Benz G...
 134,921 KM
$69,000 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 163,395 KM
$7,659 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 163,561 KM
$15,249 + tax & lic
Arrow Tire

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-773-XXXX

(click to show)

519-773-7132

Send A Message