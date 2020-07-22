Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

229,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Goodwill's Used Cars

519-765-1047

HD WT! AS IS! DIESEL! LONG BOX!

HD WT! AS IS! DIESEL! LONG BOX!

Location

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

Used
  • Listing ID: 5606412
  • Stock #: 9534
  • VIN: 1GC0KUE8XF2539889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Disclaimer This vehicle is being sold """"""""as is"""""""", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Locks

