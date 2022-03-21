Menu
2015 Ducati Scrambler

14,300 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Arrow Tire

519-773-7132

2015 Ducati Scrambler

2015 Ducati Scrambler

2015 Ducati Scrambler

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

519-773-7132

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

14,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8753321

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sport Touring
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Mileage 14,300 KM

Vehicle Description

very clean Ducati scrambler 800cc. just had its desmo service done as well as new road tires, short levers, side bar mirrors, plate tuck kit installed still have the cargo rack, original mirrors, levers and plate bracket. 

