2015 Ford Explorer

70,000 KM

$25,795

+ tax & licensing
LTD! LOADED! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! DVD! NAV! BLUETOOTH!

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

70,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5659158
  • Stock #: 9555
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F82FGA48106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS! SUNROOF! BACKUP CAMERA! REMOTE START! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! BLIND SPOT MONITORS! APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 https://www.goodwillsusedcars.ca/apply-now.htm We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwill's . We are a family owned business serving the community since 1974. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified , emission tested and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome . We thank you for your consideration at Goodwill's where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
dvd player
Navigation System

