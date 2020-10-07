2015 Jeep Renegade

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Heated Exterior Mirrors

