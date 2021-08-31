2015 Jeep Renegade

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7763250

7763250 Stock #: 10535

10535 VIN: ZACCJBBT0FPC14793

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Omaha Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.