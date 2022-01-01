2015 Kia Sorento

$14,495 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8093164

8093164 Stock #: 10737

10737 VIN: 5XYKUDA71FG612582

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ebony Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10737

Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.