Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Rogue

165,676 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Goodwill's Used Cars

519-765-1047

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

519-765-1047

  1. 5886351
  2. 5886351
  3. 5886351
  4. 5886351
  5. 5886351
  6. 5886351
  7. 5886351
  8. 5886351
  9. 5886351
  10. 5886351
  11. 5886351
  12. 5886351
  13. 5886351
  14. 5886351
  15. 5886351
  16. 5886351
  17. 5886351
  18. 5886351
  19. 5886351
  20. 5886351
  21. 5886351
  22. 5886351
  23. 5886351
  24. 5886351
  25. 5886351
  26. 5886351
  27. 5886351
  28. 5886351
  29. 5886351
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,676KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5886351
  • Stock #: 9653
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MM7FC831888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9653
  • Mileage 165,676 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 https://www.goodwillsusedcars.ca/apply-now.htm We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwill's . We are a family owned business serving the community since 1974. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified , emission tested and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome . We thank you for your consideration at Goodwill's where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Captains Chairs
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Goodwill's Used Cars

2015 Toyota Sienna L...
 82,600 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa S!...
 171,000 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V EX-L...
 99,000 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Goodwill's Used Cars

Goodwill's Used Cars

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

Call Dealer

519-765-XXXX

(click to show)

519-765-1047

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory