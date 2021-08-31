2015 RAM 1500

$35,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7763244

7763244 Stock #: 10533

10533 VIN: 1C6RR7YT1FS756123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10533

Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning remote start Convenience Keyless Entry Windows Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.