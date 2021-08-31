2015 Toyota RAV4

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7898832

7898832 Stock #: 10635

10635 VIN: 2T3RFREV4FW346104

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10635

Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.