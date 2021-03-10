2016 Chevrolet Cruze

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6703127

6703127 Stock #: 9964

9964 VIN: 1G1BG5SM1G7296240

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 9964

Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry remote start Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.