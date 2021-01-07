Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

87,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Goodwill's Used Cars

519-765-1047

2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Ls

2016 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Ls

Location

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

519-765-1047

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6515770
  • Stock #: 9784
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB4GL236143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9784
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 https://www.goodwillsusedcars.ca/apply-now.htm We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwill's . We are a family owned business serving the community since 1974. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified , emission tested and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome . We thank you for your consideration at Goodwill's where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Goodwill's Used Cars

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

