2016 Dodge Journey

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7363574

7363574 Stock #: 10293

10293 VIN: 3C4PDDFG8GT216092

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10293

Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry remote start Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Backup Sensor Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.