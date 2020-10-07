2016 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defroster Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Digital clock Security Anti-Theft

Additional Features Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Captains Chairs Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Heated Exterior Mirrors

