2016 Ford Explorer

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7520796

7520796 Stock #: 10386

10386 VIN: 1FM5K8D86GGC43209

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10386

Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning remote start Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.