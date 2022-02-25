$34,949+ tax & licensing
$34,949
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
76,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8452746
- VIN: 1C4BJWDG0GL333260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
