2016 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,949 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 3 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8452746

8452746 VIN: 1C4BJWDG0GL333260

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 76,350 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.