2016 Jeep Wrangler

76,350 KM

Details Description Features

$34,949

+ tax & licensing
$34,949

+ taxes & licensing

Arrow Tire

519-773-7132

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

519-773-7132

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,949

+ taxes & licensing

76,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8452746
  VIN: 1C4BJWDG0GL333260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Fun, sporty Jeep just in time for summer. Has BF Goodrich all terrain tires to look the part. very good condition and low km. Don't miss this Jeep 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Arrow Tire

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

