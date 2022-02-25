Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Soul EV

29,268 KM

Details Description Features

$24,949

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,949

+ taxes & licensing

Arrow Tire

519-773-7132

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Soul EV

2016 Kia Soul EV

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Soul EV

Luxury

Location

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

519-773-7132

  1. 1646242491
  2. 1646242491
  3. 1646242491
  4. 1646242491
  5. 1646242491
  6. 1646242491
  7. 1646242491
  8. 1646242491
  9. 1646242491
  10. 1646242491
  11. 1646242491
  12. 1646242491
  13. 1646242491
  14. 1646242491
  15. 1646242491
  16. 1646242491
  17. 1646242491
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,949

+ taxes & licensing

29,268KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8280795
  • VIN: KNDJX3AE0G7016812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss this affordable electric vehicle. loaded with heated seats,heated steering wheel, leather, GPS, back up cam and much much more.  very low kms 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Arrow Tire

2016 Toyota Sienna LE
 104,859 KM
$29,959 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 174,159 KM
$27,949 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model Y L...
 495 KM
$94,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Arrow Tire

Arrow Tire

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

Call Dealer

519-773-XXXX

(click to show)

519-773-7132

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory