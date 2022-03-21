Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota RAV4

113,436 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Arrow Tire

519-773-7132

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

se

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

se

Location

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

519-773-7132

  1. 1654532625
  2. 1654532625
  3. 1654532625
  4. 1654532625
  5. 1654532625
  6. 1654532625
  7. 1654532625
  8. 1654532625
  9. 1654532625
  10. 1654532625
  11. 1654532625
  12. 1654532625
  13. 1654532625
  14. 1654532625
  15. 1654532625
  16. 1654532625
  17. 1654532625
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

113,436KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8673704
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV3GW417145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Sporty and fun with Toyota quality 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Arrow Tire

2016 RAM 1500 SPORT
 155,042 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 171,861 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 146,892 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Arrow Tire

Arrow Tire

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

Call Dealer

519-773-XXXX

(click to show)

519-773-7132

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory