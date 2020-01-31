Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-150

XL! REG CAB! SHORT BOX! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XL! REG CAB! SHORT BOX! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH!

Location

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

519-765-1047

  1. 4651776
  2. 4651776
  3. 4651776
  4. 4651776
  5. 4651776
  6. 4651776
  7. 4651776
  8. 4651776
  9. 4651776
  10. 4651776
  11. 4651776
  12. 4651776
  13. 4651776
  14. 4651776
  15. 4651776
  16. 4651776
  17. 4651776
  18. 4651776
  19. 4651776
Contact Seller

$31,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4651776
  • Stock #: 8042
  • VIN: 1FTMF1EP7HKC93701
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
CLEAN CARPROOF!
BOX COVER!
BOX LINER!
TOW PKG!
RUNNING BOARDS!

APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY

Low bank financing rates!
Good or bad credit welcome.
Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates!


Easy online credit application 24/7 https://www.goodwillsusedcars.ca/apply-now.htm


We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory.


Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwill's . We are a family owned business serving the community since 1974. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified , emission tested and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome . We thank you for your consideration at Goodwill's where you will find big city selection at small town pricing.

All prices are plus HST and LICENSING
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Goodwill's Used Cars

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 32,502 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Titan PL...
 65,000 KM
$38,495 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE!...
 56,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
Goodwill's Used Cars

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-765-XXXX

(click to show)

519-765-1047

Send A Message