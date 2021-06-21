$41,995 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7475871

7475871 Stock #: 10359

10359 VIN: 1FTEW1EF4HKE31447

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10359

Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera

