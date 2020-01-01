Menu
2017 RAM 1500

ST

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

519-773-7132

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,607KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4445793
  • VIN: 3c6rr7kt0hg717106
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This 2017 Ram 1500 is equipped with After Market Rims & Tires, Center Console, Cloth Interior, Bluetooth and More!! Come take a look today!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Arrow Tire

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

