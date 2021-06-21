$32,995 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7447565

7447565 Stock #: 10329

10329 VIN: 1C6RR7FT1HS826158

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10329

Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.