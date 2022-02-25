Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

112,979 KM

$26,719

+ tax & licensing
$26,719

+ taxes & licensing

LE

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,719

+ taxes & licensing

112,979KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8286291
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV9HW555472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,979 KM

Vehicle Description

Toyota quality with lots of creature comforts like heated seats and back up camera.  come check this out today

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Arrow Tire

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

