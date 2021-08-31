Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Cadillac XT5

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Goodwill's Used Cars

519-765-1047

Contact Seller
2018 Cadillac XT5

2018 Cadillac XT5

CLEAN CARFAX! BLIND SPOT! REMOTE START!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Cadillac XT5

CLEAN CARFAX! BLIND SPOT! REMOTE START!

Location

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

519-765-1047

Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7595224
  • Stock #: 10428
  • VIN: 1GYKNFRS1JZ138056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10428
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 https://www.goodwillsusedcars.ca/apply-now.htm We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwill's . We are a family owned business serving the community since 1974. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified , emission tested and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome . We thank you for your consideration at Goodwill's where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Goodwill's Used Cars

2011 Dodge Journey S...
 165,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Terrain SLE...
 163,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 148,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Goodwill's Used Cars

Goodwill's Used Cars

Goodwill's Used Cars

420 Talbot St East, Aylmer, ON N5H 1J5

Call Dealer

519-765-XXXX

(click to show)

519-765-1047

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory